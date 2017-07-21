National Sample Survey in last week of July

The Department of Economics and Statistics began the two-day state level training cum conference of National Sample Survey (NSS) at Shimla on Friday to train field staff about the concepts, definitions, Survey design and procedures.

The NSS will cover the subject Household Consumer Expenditure, Household Social Consumption on Health and Household Social Consumption on Education.

The survey work will start from the last week of July, 2017 and will be completed by the end of June, 2018.

Inaugurating the training programme, Pradeep Chauhan, Economic Advisor to the state government, highlighted the role of this survey in developing a sound statistical database.

The main objective of the survey on Household Social Consumption on Health’ is to study the benefits derived from various sections of population from the investments made by the government as well as by the private sector in the field of health.

It will provide state wise estimates of the utilisation of the curative health care services, morbidity profile of the population, hospitalised and non-hospitalised treatment of ailments and estimates of expenditure incurred for treatment of ailments.