Haryana Government has approved the proposal to hand over 20 acres of land to Union ministry of Ayush on lease basis for the setting up of National Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy at Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple Complex in Panchkula.

Stating this on Monday, an official spokesman said that the project would be developed at a cost of Rs 278.66 Crore and is expected to be completed in two years. The proposal for the same was made by the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.

The spokesman said that once developed, this gigantic project would prove to be highly beneficial for the residents of Panchkula and other nearby states. The institute would have the facility of a 250-bed hospital, hostel of double occupancy with 91 rooms and six VIP suites.

Apart from this, provision of residences of employees has also been made in the Institute, he added.

