National Conference (NC) members on Monday walked out of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after the speaker disallowed an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on alleged failure of the government to restore electricity supply across the state.

Opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the assembly shouting slogans slamming the state government for not fulfilling its promise of providing unhindered power supply.

Senior NC leader Ali Muhammad Sagar said the party had moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the issue.

Speaker Kavinder Gupta disallowed the adjournment motion maintaining that the issue could be discussed during Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's reply on grants to the home department.