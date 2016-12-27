Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed demonetisation as a cleanness drive and thanked common public for supporting him in the fight against black money. Addressing a ’Parivartan Rally’ of the Bharatiya Janta Party in Dehradun on Tuesday, he described himself ’Chowkidar’ (watchman) who has taken the chiefs of thieves by surprise by attacking them.

Modi promised to continue his fight against corruption and also for empowering the honest. Narendra Modi said, “You have assigned me the work of ‘Chowkidari.’ Now I am doing my work and some people are having trouble. They have started asking what type of watchman is this who is attacking the heads of thieves.“

Making attack on manipulators, Modi said a handful of people have taken honest people hostage and he is fighting for empowering the honest. The packed to capacity Parade ground saw Modi recalling his 2014 visit in the same venue. On this he said, “When I came here in 2014, during the Lok Sabha election, the ground was half packed and now I can see people at all places and on roofs. Last time BJP made a clean sweep from Uttarakhand and the big presence gives me a clear indication of the result of the coming elections (state assembly).”

Without naming any political party and the hindrance the oppositions are creating in the fight against corruption Modi said, “Besides black money, corrupt mind (Kala maan) should be uprooted.”

Mocking the manipulators Modi said his government has all the information about people who used back-door for changing old Rs.1000/500 currency notes and so they are getting attested on a daily basis.

The PM laid special focus of his Dehradun speech on the Char Dham highway development programme, an ambitious infrastructure project of the central government to connect to four major Hindu shrines- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri- with all weather road.

The project aims at improving the connectivity to the Char Dham pilgrimage centres and making it safer, faster and more convenient. The 900 km long road will be completed by 2020. Describing the project a tribute to pilgrims who lost their lives in the Kedarnath disaster in 2013, Narendra Modi said, “The Rs.12,000 crore road project will provide livelihood to highlanders and help in reducing migration from the hills.”

The rally saw many Uttarakhand BJP leaders like Major-General (Retd.) B.C Khanduri, former CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other getting some importance.