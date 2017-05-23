Narada CEO appears before CBI officials in Kolkata

Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel on Wednesday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials here to submit certain documents related to the ongoing Narada sting operation case.

According to Samuel, the CBI sleuths also asked him to identify the people featuring in the footage of the sting operation conducted by his portal.

"I have come here to submit certain important documents related to the ongoing investigation and also to identify the people in the sting operation footage," Samuel told the reporters while entering the investigation agency's city office at Nizam Palace.

According to sources, Samuel will stay in the city for five days to answer certain queries about the process of recording the sting footage and making the video clips.

The CBI, however, said that Samuel was not summoned by the agency but he came to clarify certain things related to the investigation.

"We did not summon Samuel for any interrogation. He is the complainant in the case. So he might have been contacted for certain clarifications," a CBI official said.

Samuel's company Narada News stirred a hornet's nest by releasing a sting video footage days before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal that purportedly showed several senior Trinamool Congress leaders and an officer taking cash.

On the Calcutta High Court's orders, the CBI is probing the case and has booked 12 senior Trinamool Congress leaders, including Members of Parliament and ministers and an Indian Police Service officer.

