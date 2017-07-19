Nagaland CM Zeliang wins trust vote

In a significant development to the political crisis in Nagaland, Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Friday won the trust vote with the support of 47 MLAs in the state assembly.

The development comes two days after former CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu failed to turn up for the floor test in the special session of the state Assembly.

Governor PB Acharya on Wednesday appointed TR Zeliang as the chief minister of the state. The Governor had asked him to prove majority on the floor of the Nagaland legislative Assembly on 21 July.

Liezietsu was supposed to prove majority in the assembly after the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday dismissed his plea to stay Governor PB Acharya's directive for a floor test. Governor Acharya had directed the legislative Assembly Speaker to summon an emergency special session for the floor test.

Liezietsu faced rebellion by 43 Naga Peoples Front MLAs led by TR Zeliang, demanding a change of leadership in the present house of 59. He had filed the petition on 14 July, seeking a stay on the Governor's directive.