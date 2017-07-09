Nagaland CM not allowed inside polling booth

Beleaguered Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu was on Monday barred from entering the polling booth for the presidential election at the state assembly by the security staff.



Liezietsu, who had voted in earlier presidential elections, could not cast his ballot as he is not an elected member to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.



He was sworn in as Chief Minister on February this year after T.R. Zeliang resigned from the post.



"As the head of government, I went round to see if proper security and logistics were arranged. But a staff of the Assembly pulled me from behind, which is improper," the Chief Minister said.



Earlier, the rebel Naga People's Front (NPF) and Independent legislators, who are supporting Zeliang to return to the seat of power, came in two mini buses to exercise their franchise.



One of the rebel legislators said that all of them (44) have voted for NDA's nominee Ram Nath Kovind.



In fact, the NPF which is a partner in the NDA government had announced support for Kovind during his presidential campaign in the state.



In Nagaland, 59 legislators voted to elect India's 14th President here on Monday.



In the 60-member Assembly one seat is vacant. The ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland coalition has 47 NPF legislators, four Bharatiya Janata Party members, and eight Independents.