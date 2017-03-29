Embattled Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu, who is facing a rebellion from the lawmakers of his Naga People's Front party, failed to turn up for the floor test on Wednesday. The assembly was adjourned sine die.

According to reports, the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday had dismissed Liezietsu's plea to stay Governor PB Acharya's directive for floor test.

Governor P B Acharya on Tuesday directed Speaker Imtiwapang to summon a special session of the state Assembly for the chief minister to seek the confidence vote.

Justice L M Jamir, judge of Kohima Bench of Gauhati High Court, had dismissed a writ petition filed by Liezietsu, pleading for a stay on the governor's directive to him to seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly by July 15.

The court also maintained that it has no reasons to interfere with the governor's letter to the chief minister on the matter.

“This court is of the considered opinion that the governor had taken the right decision to ask the petitioner (Liezietsu) to seek a vote of confidence in the floor of the House to see which out of the two contesting claimants of chief ministership has a majority in the House,” the court had observed.

Governor P B Acharya had on July 11 and July 13 directed Liezietsu, who is facing rebellion by 43 ruling Naga Peoples Front MLAs led by former Chief Minister TR Zeliang demanding change of leadership in the present house of 59, to seek vote of confidence on or before July 15.

Zeliang, who was forced out of office in February following large scale protests over holding of urban local bodies election with 33% reservation for women, had staked claim to form the government saying he had majority support in the House.

