Nagaland: CM explains situation to Rajnath

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi this evening and informed him about the situation in the state in the wake of the election to Urban Local Bodies (ULB) with 33 per cent reservation for women.



Zeliang airdashed to Delhi following a request by the Home Ministry to meet Singh, CMO officials said here.



The Chief Minister explained to Singh about how the state government was determined to fulfil its Constitutional obligation of holding ULB polls with 33 per cent women reservation.



Nagaland Governor P B Acharya had today declared the entire process of elections to ULBs in the state as null and void.



Zeliang said he had initiated the election process after several tribal organisations expressed support to holding of ULB polls with the reservation and how they took an U-turn after the polls were announced, the officials said.



Photocopies of newspaper reports in this regard were handed over to the Union Home Minister.



Zeliang informed Singh about the hardships being faced by the people due to bandh called by the agitating bodies that are demanding he step down owning moral responsibility of the death of three persons in poll related violence.



CMO officials said the Union Minister flew to New Delhi from Lucknow and flew back to the Uttar Pradesh capital after meeting the Chief Minister at the airport.



Zeliang, who was accompanied by Roads and Bridges Minister Vikheho Swu, will return to Kohima tomorrow and is scheduled to meet several delegates of civil and tribal organisations.



Meanwhile, a candle light service was conducted throughout the state by tribal organisations in memory of those killed in ULB poll related violence.



Convener of agitating body, Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) Kohima, K T Vilie said the souls of the departed persons will not be in peace till justice is delivered to the people with the resignation of the Chief Minister.



The Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) alleged that some government officials are doing official works outside office premises defying the bandh called on functioning of governmental activities.



In a release, the AYO cautioned these officials that they themselves would solely be held responsible for any consequences.