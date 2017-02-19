Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang steps down

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Sunday decided to step down to make way for a consensus candidate to succeed him.

Zeliang, in a letter to the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) said he has decided to step down to break the deadlock between the agitating groups and the government.

The chief minister has called for an emergency meeting of the NPF legislature party at the state banquet hall on Monday which will be followed by a meeting of the ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) legislature party at the same venue.

Agitating tribal groups have been demanding Zeliang's resignation over his decision to conduct civic bodies' elections with 33 per cent reservation for women.

More than 50 legislators "signed a letter of support" on Saturday in favour of the state's lone Lok Sabha member, Neiphiu Rio, as the new chief minister, to replace Zeliang.

The 60-member assembly has ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland coalition government comprising of 48 NPF legislators, including suspended legislator Imkong Imchen, four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and eight Independents.

