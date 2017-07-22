The Naga People’s Front (NPF) Central Youth Wing expressing resentment over the alleged 'political coup' committed by the state Governor organised a beef feast at NPF Central office here on Thursday.

Hundreds of party men and women joined the feast, where the NPF Youth Wing had prepared different delicacies.

In a letter addressed to the Governor PB Acharya, NPF Youth Wing president Vihoshe N Swu and working president Bendang Longkumer said, "Your Excellency has been terribly busy in the last few days breaking all democratic norms playing politics and installing your party BJP-friendly government in the state."

They accused that Acharya has forgotten that the office of the Governor should be apolitical and stay away from politics, and have been acting as the leader of the dissident NPF group.

"Your attempts to cloak your political decisions with some semblance of legality are transparent and the nakedness of it all is most repulsive and loathsome," they said.

Expressing that Nagas are patient people, but there is a limit to their patience, the NPF Youth Wing said, "We are now in a jubilant mood because not only has the NPF severed ties with the BJP for good, you yourself have shown how low you can stoop to achieve your political and religious agenda in the last few days."

They said, in order to celebrate Acharya’s latest political coup and to mark the severance of ties with his political party - BJP, the NPF Youth Wing organised a beef feast.