Nabha jailbreak gangster arrested in Punjab

A wanted gangster involved in the sensational Nabha jailbreak in November 2016 has been arrested, a senior Punjab Police official said on Wednesday.



Gangster Sukhchain Singh was arrested after the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) intercepted a car on the Nabha-Sangrur road following intelligence inputs, Assistant Inspector General of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said.



A countrymade pistol and a licensed .32 bore revolver were seized from him, apart from 630 gm intoxicant powder, Chauhan said.



The Hyundai Verna car in which the gangster was travelling bore a fake registration number of Haryana, he said.



The gangster has nearly a dozen cases of robbery, snatching, dacoity and attempt to murder registered against him.



Sukhchain Singh is an accomplice of Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, the mastermind of the Nabha jailbreak, the AIGP said.



Of the six gangsters who escaped from the high-security Nabha Jail on November 27 last year, Harminder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, Kulpreet Singh Neeta and Aman Dhotia have been arrested.



According to the police, a dozen people, including Sukhchain, were involved in the daring jailbreak to get certain prison inmates freed.



As many as 22 persons have been arrested so far in the jailbreak case.