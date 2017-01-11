The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has pegged priority credit plan of Rs 20332.53 crore for 2017-2018 in Himachal which is an increase of 26 percent over last year.

This was disclosed by NABARD General Manager (GM) HP Regional Office Ravinder Kumar during the State Credit Seminar for the state of Himachal Pradesh for ensuing year 2017-18 held here today.

The seminar was inaugurated by Chief Secretary V C Pharka who also formally released the State Focus Paper for 2017-18 prepared by NABARD.

Ravindra Kumar addressing the participants highlighted the importance and objectives of the State Credit Seminar and guided the proceedings at the seminar.

He informed that the State Focus Paper prepared by NABARD for 2017-18 assesses potential for credit flow in agricultural and rural sectors, identifies critical infrastructure and suggests measures to facilitate smooth credit flow for sustainable development.

The State Focus Paper of NABARD is expected to act as blue print for the credit and infrastructure planning by state government and will form the basis of the Annual Credit Plan for 2015-16 to be prepared by banks for the state, he added.

The assessment of potential for the Sector is ₹ 9289.81 crore and for the Services, Manufacturing, Housing, Educational Sectors, Export and Social Infrastructure is ₹11042.72 crore, he said.

Those present on the occasion included senior officers from the state government, Reserve Bank of India, State Level Bankers Committee, Commercial Banks, Cooperative Banks, Regional Rural Bank and NGO representatives.

He further said “To complement the objective of capital formation in agriculture and allied activities, “Area Based Scheme” has been introduced by NABARD in State Focus Paper for 2017-18. In this endeavour an attempt has been made to identify 3-4 predominant activities in the district which can be extended term loan by banks by preparing banking plan for such activities.”

The details of district wise and activity wise area based schemes identified by NABARD are Dairy Development, Sheep, Goat and Pig farming, Mushroom, Pomegranate Plantation, Apple Plantation and Poultry.