Muslim women gives talaq in police officer's office

Demanding action against their husbands for reported atrocities and dowry demands, two Muslim women reached the police Inspector General office on Wednesday and one of them gave triple talaq to her husband before the media, while the other was divorced by her husband. The IG, however, has given orders of action on the complaint to the Kharkhauda police.



Amreen and Farheen, daughters of Nizammuddin of Narheda village of Kharkhauda, reached the Inspector General of Police office on Wednesday with their complaint against their husbands Sabir and Sakir. The two sisters narrated their ordeal to IG Meerut Zone Ajay Anand who gave a patient hearing to them and gave assurance of help.



But not satisfied with the assurance of the IG, Amreen coming out of the office uttered talaq three times, saying that before her husband would give talaq to her she would part ways. Thereafter, Amreen said that she would also meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and share her grief with him at least for once.



Amreen and Farheen were married to Sabir and Sakir, both brothers of village Ladpura on March 28, 2012 . The sisters charged that shortly after the marriage they were tortured for dowry and asked to get more money from their father. Finally in September last year, Farheen was divorced by husband Sakir and the entire attention was shifted to Amreen.



"I was tortured and one day they tried to burn me after throwing kerosene oil but I was saved by the neighbours," Amreen said, adding that the police also did not take any action. Finding no way out, she was forced to come to the IG to seek justice. They were accompanied by some Hindu Mahasabha activists who guided them to the IG office. On her complaint however, the IG has directed Kharkhauda police to take appropriate action.