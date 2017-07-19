Failing to wriggle out of the embarrassing fall-out of gangrape and murder of a 16-year-old ‘Gudia’ from Kotkhai in Shimla district, the Himachal Pradesh government faced yet another setback on Wednesday owing to the inapt handling of the case by the police.

The Police role, which was questioned for alleged cover-up, leading to widespread public anger in Shimla district last week, has turned more controversial with an accused in the case, Rajinder Singh allegedly killing Suraj, a Nepalese (a co-accused), in the midst of a scuffle in police lock-up in Kotkhai on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The people, who are up against police ‘goof-ups’ and ‘misinformation’ right from uploading of some pictures in connection with ‘Gudia’ case on Chief Minister’s Facebook account to gaps in investigation for alleged ‘cover up’, found yet another reason to go on rampage in Kotkhai, Theog and Shimla on Wednesday, after Suraj died in custody.

The issue triggered protests in some other parts of the state as well, including Una and Solan.

Sources said Suraj was being seen as a key witness and his revelations, part of which were already recorded, could have given important leads in the case.

‘Gudia’, a Class 10 student, had gone missing on 4 July after school hours. Her body was found in the woods and her autopsy report revealed that she was gang raped and later strangulated to death.

The government had constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Southern range Inspector General (IG) of Police, Zahoor H Zaidi.

It made six arrests but failed to convince the public, which suspected involvement of influential persons in the crime and who, the locals said, were allegedly being sheltered.

The state government had, however, written to the Centre for CBI probe into ‘Gudia’ case after public outburst on last Friday, the people apprehend that lack of evidence with Police into the case at this moment would weaken the investigation by CBI as the central agency would further take time to respond and investigate.

As the issues goes out of hands now, the government finds itself badly cornered by public, opposition BJP, with Congress party too picking up holes in Police investigation. Not surprisingly, however, the state BJP, which has called for President’s Rule in the state for worsening law and order situation in the wake of controversy in ‘Gudia’case, has so far not pushed the demand for CBI inquiry vehemently in the Centre.

“The criminals involved in rape and murder of ‘Gudia’ would be severely punished and justice would be provided to her. The state government had earlier formed SIT and later, I personally wrote a letter to the Prime Minister to order a CBI inquiry in this case. What more could I have I done?,” said Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh. Singh condemned BJP for playing politics on the death of a minor girl and said it is ‘shameful.’

Kotkhai MLA for judicial probe

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and Congress MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment, Rohit Thakur on Wednesday termed the custodial death of one of the accused in police lock-up at Kotkhai in the 'Gudia case' as most unfortunate and major blow to the on-going probe.

Thakur demanded judicial probe into this incident along with inquiry by Human Rights Commission into the whole episode, so that the culprits could be brought to the books.