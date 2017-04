A man was shot dead in the Rohini Courts complex on Saturday while being brought for court hearing, police said.

"Rajesh, a notorious criminal, has been shot dead outside Rohini Court by Mohit, resident of Jhajjar district Haryana, while he was being brought by Haryana Police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishi Pal said.

The police has arrested Mohit.

Rajesh was arrested in a murder case in December 2016 and was undergoing judicial custody in Haryana.