Mughal Gardens to open for public on Sunday

President Pranab Mukherjee will on Saturday inaugurate the annual ‘Udyanotsav’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan with the Mughal Gardens being thrown open to the public the following day, officials said on Tuesday.

The gardens with several beds of roses, margined with dwarf trimmed hedges and numerous exotic flowering plants will remain open to the public from February 5 to March 12, between 9.30 am and 4 pm, except on Mondays.

The entry and exit to the gardens will be from Gate No.35 of the President’s Estate near North Avenue, tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The public will also be able to visit the Spiritual Garden, Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden and Musical Garden, an official statement said.

On March 10, the gardens will be open exclusively to special category visitors, such as farmers, differently abled persons, defence/para-military forces and Delhi Police personnel.

The Tactile Garden will be open for visually impaired people on March 10, from 11 am to 4 pm. The entry and exit will be from Gate No. 12 on Church Road.

Flower carpets in magnificent designs will be on display in the central lawns revealing the skill and craft of the gardeners of Rashtrapati Bhavan.