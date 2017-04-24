  1. Home
Mehbooba Mufti appoints new J-K Chief Secretary

Vyas, Chief Secretary, Kashmir

The decision to appoint Vyas was taken by CM Mehbooba Mufti

The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, presided by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday appointed Bharat Bhushan Vyas, an IAS officer of the 1986 batch, as the new Chief Secretary of the state.

Vyas replaces incumbent BR Sharma, who has been appointed as an advisor to the government.

Vyas was presently the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. He has also served as Principal Secretary to two earlier Chief Ministers.

The cabinet also shifted over a dozen senior IAS and state administrative cadre officers.

