Mt Abu records highest ever rains, red alert in some districts

Mount Abu Tehsil in Rajasthan recorded the highest ever rainfall of 77 cm in the last 24 hours, MeT officials said on Monday.



The State Disaster Management and Relief Department has declared a red alert in Jalore, Barmer, Pali and Jodhpur districts for the next 24 hours in view of heavy rainfall predicted in the areas.



Rescue operation was on in several areas of Jalore district where situation was critical.



The Indian Army's Battle Axe Division personnel rescued 31 people from flood-affected areas in Pali district's Pawata village and distributed food and medicines to aid the flood victims, a defence spokesperson said.



The team mobilised several columns of troops along with specialised equipment and trained manpower to boost the ongoing rescue and relief work in the worst flood-affected district after receiving a requisition from the Rajasthan government.



Additional columns of the Army were also moved for deployment in Jalore and Sanchor to assist the state authorities in relief work, he said.



"Indian Air Force choppers were pressed into service to rescue people stuck in the affected areas, but they could not fly due to the bad weather condition," secretary, state disaster and relief department, Hemant Gera said.



He said that seven people including five minors had taken shelter on a tree in Siyana area of Jalore district and teams were trying to take them out to a safe place.



In Sirohi district, 1,300 persons have been rescued and three persons were airlifted in Pali district.



Gera said that rainfall this year was 33 per cent above normal whereas there was rain deficit in Baran, Bundi, Dausa and Dholpur districts.



According to MeT department, in East Rajasthan, Mount Abu Tehsil in Sirohi district recorded 77 cm of rainfall, Mount Abu (district Sirohi) 73 cm, Reodar (district Sirohi) 40 cm, Sirohi (district Sirohi) 38 cm, Pindwara (district Sirohi) 30 cm, and Abu Road (district Sirohi) 27 cm in the last 24 hours.



In West Rajasthan, Bhinmal (district Jalore) recorded 26 cm rains, Sumerpur (district Pali) 23 cm, Erinpura/Jawai Dam (district Pali) 23 cm, Sanchore (district Jalore) 14 cm, Bali (district Pali) 14 cm, and Sayla (district Jalore) 14 cm in the last 24 hours.



From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, 24.3 mm rainfall was recorded in Jodhpur and 11.7 mm in Ajmer.



The MeT department has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur at South-East Rajasthan and heavy to very heavy at isolated places in South-West Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the North-West Railways have cancelled two trains. Two trains were diverted and two other trains were partially terminated.