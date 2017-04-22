Motorman 'forgets' to halt suburban train at Malad station

A motorman and guard of a suburban train on the Western line were suspended after they "forgot" to stop the train at the destination - suburban Malad station, a senior official said on Tuesday.



Motorman Jagdeesh Parmar and guard Deepak Prakash were suspended and further inquiry has been set up against the two, said Chief PRO of Western Railway Ravindra Bhakar.



However, the duo were not in an inebriated condition, he added.



Yesterday, the motorman piloting a Churchgate to Malad train did not stop the train at Malad station and took it straight to the Kandivili carshed, causing inconvenience to around 400 passengers, said the official.



The train left Churchgate at 10:50 AM and was scheduled to reach Malad at 11:33 AM. According to the time table, the train was to be taken to the carshed after passengers alighted at Malad, another official said.



"But, as per the motorman, he forgot to stop at the Malad station and directly took it the carshed," he added.



Interestingly, the Kandivili carshed is in the vicinity of the Kandivili station and hence the passengers got down at the carshed and came to the station, the official said.