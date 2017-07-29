Mother-daughter duo shot dead over property dispute in Baghpat dist

A woman and her mother were shot dead in Pura Mahadev village of Baghpat district. The double murder is allegedly said to be the fallout of a property dispute in the family.

A case has been registered against six people, including the father-in-law and two brothers-in-law of the younger woman, Babita. The three are also the accused in the murder of Babita's husband and had come out on bail only five months ago. Babita was an eyewitness in the case.

“The double murder has been committed over a property dispute,” claimed ASP Baghpat Sanjeev Suman, adding four teams were on the lookout of the accused.

Babita (35), wife of late Dheeraj, was returning from the fields with her mother Krishna on Friday morning when they were attacked by about six men who were hiding in the fields. They were shot at, as a result of which Krishna died on the spot, while Babita was chased and killed.

Villagers informed the police, prompting SSP D Pradip and ASP Sanjeev Suman to visit the crime spot.

A case was registered on the complaint of Mangeram, brother of Krishna, against six people, including Babita’s father-in-law Rajpal, her brothers-in-law Manish and Adesh.

A year ago, the trio had allegedly killed Babita's husband Dheeraj at the same spot over property. Babita was an eyewitness in the case. Babita has left behind a 2-year-old son.