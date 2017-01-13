More snowfall in store for Himachal

An intense cold wave continued on Friday with most parts of Himachal Pradesh shivering with Manali at a minus 7 degrees Celsius, while Met office forecast "chances of more rainfall and snowfall in the state from Jan 15".

The western disturbances - storm systems originating from Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region - will be active again in the region, Met Office Director Manmohan Singh said.

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie, located in mid-hills, may witness moderate snowfall after Saturday, the weather man added.

Shimla, which saw a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, had received heavy snow on January 7 and 8, like its neigbouring hill destinations Kufri, Mashobra and Narkanda.

Manali in Kullu district, about 250-km from here, is also wrapped under a blanket of snow.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state at minus 14.8 degrees Celsius.

It was minus 7.8 degrees in Kalpa, and 0.7 degrees in Kangra town.

Those in the hospitality industry are happy as they are expecting a record number of footfalls this weekend owing to chances of more snow.

"Snowfall is always an added attraction for our guests," said D.P. Bhatia, Shimla-based liaison officer with the Oberoi Group of hotels.