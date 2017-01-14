More snow likely in HP in next 24 hours

While the state is reeling under intense cold, the Meteorological officials have forecast more snow in next 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh.

While, rain is likely to occur in the lower parts of the state. Shimla Metrological department director Manmohan Singh said, “There are chances of more snow at isolated parts of the state from January 15 to 16 in the mid and high mountains.”

The lowest temperature was recorded at Keylong of Lahaul and Spiti district which stood at -13.9 degree.

The highest temperature was recorded at Una 22.2 degree. While the state capital Shimla continues to shiver even as the minimum temperatures today, witnessed a slight rise to 0.5 from the -1.5 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

places reeling under intense cold wave, Kalpa in Kinnaur district at - 6 degrees, Manali -6.8 degree, -1.4 Solan, Chamba -0.1 and -0.3 Bhuntar. Maximum temperatures recorded from various places Shimla 8.6, Sundernagar 14.5, Bhuntar 12.2, Kalpa 3.0, Dharamsala 11.6, Una 18.3, Nahan 13.6, Solan 15, Kangra 16.2 and Manali 5.6.