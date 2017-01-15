More environmental consciousness needed

Compared with studies of people working in business organisations, the behaviour of people in environmental settings has been a neglected area. Litter behaviour, pollution control behaviour and attitude towards other life forms are important parts of responsible environment behaviour.

Delhi is blessed with a river and a forest. The river stretch within the city now resembles a waste water drain that does not support any aquatic life. The Ridge forest stands highly degraded and fragmented. Citizens cannot directly address these twin issues. They should do their part and compel the government to work towards the restoration of the river and the ridge forest. However, there are other environmental issues that can be directly addressed by the citizens, especially the young and collegegoing students. Problems have reached such proportions that they affect the quality of all life forms in Delhi. Air pollution is specially affecting children and old people. People have ways to maximise their own contribution. Choosing efficient motor cars, regular emission tests, using public transport, not burning leaves and cutting trees, planting native trees can all help in mitigating air pollution. In spite of environment education and a pro-environment attitude, the behaviour outcome is not good.

Similarly, in garbage disposal and litter behaviour, citizens are squarely responsible for the mess. Yes, municipalities have a role in this, but citizens have to make the biggest difference. Hardly any segregation is done by individual households. Only when we segregate our household wastes can we hold municipalities accountable. Garbage dumps are filling up fast and becoming a source of disease, infection and ground water contamination.

The city is getting its water supply from adjoining towns. The wealthy use drinking water to wash cars and driveways. The looming water crisis does not seem to be of any concern to them. Uncontrolled boring of tube wells has depleted water tables and yet the concern does not show. When it comes to soil, the situation is even worse.

Cementing pathways, driveways and footpaths by both households and municipalities has left no free soil for greenery. Soil is completely mixed with cement concrete and stands highly degraded. Water and air can be cleaned by not releasing pollutants. But in the case of soils, rectification will take hundreds of years if at all possible. School children are aware of all these problems due to awareness programmes. Yet, the outcome is not on expected lines. The simple relationship between attitude and behaviour does not seem to be holding true in the case of environment. Psychologists need to find the variables that moderate this relationship.

Totally individualistic and selfish thinking where we do not care about others may be one of the reasons. Our country has an ancient civilization and all our scriptures glorify the environment, but even this is not coming to the rescue of the environment.

(The writer is Associate Professor, Zakir Husain Delhi College, University of Delhi.)