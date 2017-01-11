Monthly allowance for poor cancer patients in Tripura

The Tripura government has introduced a monthly allowance of Rs.600 for poor cancer patients, a minister said on Wednesday.

"The allowance is being given to cancer patients whose annual income is less than Rs.150,000 and have no family member in government service," Tripura Health and Family Welfare Minister Badal Choudhury said.

He said the scheme is being operated through the Social Welfare Department and the money has been handed over to the homes of those patients who are in critical condition.

According to Gautam Majumder, the head of the regional cancer centre here, among the eight Northeastern states, the number of cancer patients was the lowest in Tripura and highest in Mizoram.

"In Tripura there are 70 cancer patients per lakh population against 200 per lakh in Mizoram," Majumder said.

He said the Union Health Ministry last year began setting up of Amrit (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) pharmacies across the country.

This aims to reduce the expenditure incurred by common patients on treatment of cancer and heart diseases.

"One Amrit pharmacy will be set up in each northeastern state. The pharmacy here would be inaugurated on Swami Vivekananda's birthday on Thursday," he said.