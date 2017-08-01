The Monsoon session of the state assembly is being convened from 22 August, state Vidhan Sabha Speaker Brij Behari Lal Butail said on Tuesday.

Notification for the session has been issued. “The monsoon session will be held from 22 August to 25 August, 2017 and there will be 4 sittings during this session,” he said.

The speaker said one day has been allotted for Private Members' Business and the House will also consider important Legislative Business. In addition, the members can submit their questions and other notices online also.

The Assembly Speaker called on the legislators to utilise the session for discussion on various matters of urgent public importance and the House will find unanimity on the issues of state's paramount interest.