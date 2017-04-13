Monitor 6,600 petrol pumps daily: UP government to officials

In the wake of allegations of some petrol pumps selling less fuel at a higher price in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday directed officials to daily monitor some 6,600 petrol pumps across the state.

UP Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar has reportedly directed all District Magistrates (DMs) to update him about the checks and has asked them to conduct surprise checks at petrol pumps.

All DMs and SPs have also been asked to constitute high-level teams to examine all petrol pumps across the state for fuel theft.

The decision was taken after the Special Task Force of police busted the racket involving chips and remote controls and arrested several persons.

The departments of civil supplies and weights and measurement were asked to seal dispensing units that were found to be tampered with but the entire petrol pump won't be closed.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also ordered a probe into the racket.

