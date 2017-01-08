Modi using mother for political benefit: Kejriwal

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his mother for political benefit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged him to allow her to live at the Prime Minister's residence.



"I keep my mother with me. Take her blessings every day but don't broadcast it to the whole world. I do not make my mother stand in the queue for political benefit," Kejriwal tweeted.



The Aam Aadmi Party leader's remarks came after Modi visited Gandhinagar to meet his mother and later tweeted about it.



"Skipped Yoga and went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together," Modi tweeted earlier.



The Prime Minister's 97-year-old mother Heeraben lives with his brother in Gandhinagar.



Responding to Modi's tweet, Kejriwal said the Prime Minister should let his mother live with him as his residence was "big enough".



"According to Hindu religion and culture, one should keep his mother and wife with him. Prime Minister's residence is quite big. Have a little heart," Kejriwal told Modi.