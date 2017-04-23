Modi to set poll pitch for BJP in HP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Shimla on 27 April will set the pitch for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run up to assembly polls, scheduled by the year end in Himachal Pradesh.

Modi will lend energy to BJP cadres at a crucial juncture, when there is much anxiety and confusion in ruling Congress over the ongoing investigation into corruption cases against chief minister(CM), Virbhadra Singh.

It’s Modi’s first party rally in state capital Shimla, and second in HP, after becoming the Prime Minister in May 2014.

He would address the rally on historic Ridge after launching ‘Udan’, a regional air connectivity scheme at Jubbarhatti airport.

Every time, Modi comes to the state, the BJP workers are excited. Like former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who considered HP as his second home, Modi too has an emotional bondage with this hill state, they feel.

The party men share that HP had brought a turning point in political life of Modi, who became CM of Gujarat after his successful stint as party incharge in the hill state from 1997 to 2001.

His strategies as party incharge in HP had made the BJP wrest power from Congress in 1998 despite tough situation then.

But what are the expectations?

“We don’t have to ask PM Modi for anything. He knows the pulse of Himachal and has already showered much concern on the state. He will do whatever he finds fit for the state,” said state vice president of BJP, Ganesh Dutt.

He lists Modi government’s major step to re-consider HP as special category state with finding in 90: 10 pattern, the liberal financial help in 14th finance commission, declaration of more than 50 national highways to improve road networking, air connectivity for tourism and grant of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as some important initiatives.

State Congress Chief, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, however, was critical of Modi’s performance. “What has Modi done for the state except for announcements? Where is his promise to increase import duty on apples and what about the Manali-Leh rail project? In HP, Modi is answerable to the purchase of land worth Rs 12 Crore by the state BJP in different districts for offices, including Shimla and Hamirpur (which already had BJP offices) just before de-monetisation,” he said. He said Modi’s rally would not have any impact in HP people here know the truth.

The state BJP chief, Satpal Singh Satti was however, said Modi’s visit will activate BJP cadres in the run up to polls. “His programme for ‘Udan’ was sudden, but the party wanted to make full use of it in view of elections ahead, so we kept a rally in Shimla,” he said.

In HP, all the four Lok Sabha MPs are of BJP.