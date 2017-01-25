Moderate showers expected in Delhi on Republic Day 

The weatherman has said it is likely to rain in the national capital on Thursday when the biggest spectacle of India's military prowess and cultural heritage plays out at the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath here that will have Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as chief guest.

"Moderate showers" are expected on Thursday, after a likely Wednesday evening drizzle in Delhi, Mahesh Palawat, Director of the Skymet weather services said.

"Western disturbances action has induced cyclonic circulation and that is the reason it will rain in the northern plains of India from Wednesday evening," Palawat said.

An official of the India Meteorological Department said light to moderate rain was expected on Wednesday afternoon with the minimum temperature likely to dip to 13 degrees Celsius.

However, the intensity of the rain is likely to increase on Thursday morning, between 10 to 11 a.m., when the country will celebrate its 68th Republic Day with a scheduled grand parade of its military might and cultural diversity in Delhi.

President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed, besides other dignitaries would be watching the parade.

It had rained in 2015 too when then US President Barack Obama was the chief guest. Some umbrellas were unfurled for the dignitaries, but many had to sit through amid the pitter-patter of rain.