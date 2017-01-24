Moderate rains expected on Republic Day

The national capital may get moderate rains on Republic Day, the Met department said on Tuesday.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will experience low day-time temperature along with moderate rains on Thursday, January 26.



The formation of induced cyclonic circulation over regions around the capital, which may lead from moderate to light rains and thundershower, will have its effect from January 25 to January 27.



"It may drizzle on Wednesday and Friday. The chances of moderate rains are highest on January 26," said Mahesh Palwat, director of private weather forecaster Skymet.