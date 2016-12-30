  1. Home
Moderate earthquake in Manipur

    IANS | New Delhi

    February 24, 2017 | 07:02 PM

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale rocked Manipur on Friday, an IMD official said. There were no reports of any casualty or damage so far.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the quake at 5.32 p.m. had its epicentre in Churachandpur district. 

The Northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur are considered to be situated in the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

An earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale in the region in 1897 left over 1,600 people dead.

