Model code of conduct comes into force from tomorrow in Goa

The model code of conduct for the ensuing panchayat bodies elections will come into force from Thursday, a notification issued by the Goa Election Commission said here on Wednesday.



It also directed the candidates not to use religious places like mosques, churches, temples for campaigning.



The elections would be held on June 11, while counting will take place on June 13.



The filing of nominations for the polls will begin from Thursday.



"Religious places like mosques, churches, temples and others should not be used for campaigning by the candidates," State Election Commissioner R K Srivastava said.



The commission said that during the election process, candidates or political parties should not appeal people to vote on caste or communal lines.



The state government has also been restricted from passing any policy decisions or release of financial grants, while recruitments also would be on hold, he added.



A total of 1,522 wards will be going for polls, of which 540 wards are reserved for OBC, SC and ST and 490 wards for women.



A total of 323 seats are for women in general category.