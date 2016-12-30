Mobile net services resume in Manipur

Mobile data services resumed on Friday in Manipur as law and order situation in the state has improved.

The decision to resume the services on Friday morning was taken after analysing the existing situation in the state, said a telecom official.

Mobile data services had been snapped since December 17 last after tension erupted when a mob protesting the indefinite economic blockade by United Naga Council (UNC) on the Imphal-Ukhrul road connecting landlocked Manipur allegedly vandalised 22 vehicles.

The December 17 incident which was preceded by a series of attacks on Manipur police by suspected militants in the hill districts of the Northeastern state prompted the authorities to clamp curfew in the twin districts of Imphal.

Though curfew was withdrawn from Imphal West district, night time curfew beginning from 9 pm continues to remain enforced in some parts of Imphal East district.