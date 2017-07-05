Mobile Internet services suspended across Kashmir Valley

Mobile Internet services were on Tuesday suspended across Kashmir as a precautionary measure in the wake of clashes after the killing of top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Abu Dujana in an encounter with security forces.

A police official said that mobile Internet has been suspended across the Valley to prevent miscreants from indulging in unnecessary propaganda.

He said the facility has been suspended across all service providers and platforms like 2G, 3G and 4G.

Although broadband Internet services on landlines were functional, the speed has been choked to prevent uploading of videos and large images.

The official said the suspension of mobile Internet services was a precautionary measure in view of protests following killing of two LeT militants, including Dujana, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning.