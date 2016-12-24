  1. Home
MLA Rasheed evicted from pavement outside J-K's CM residence

Police on Saturday removed independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rasheed from the pavement outside Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's official residence where the lawmaker was on a 48-hour sit in to protest against government decision to issue identity certificates to West Pakistan refugees living in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rasheed along with his supporters, who spent the night under the open sky, was removed by a police team on Saturday morning, officials said.

Rasheed and his supporters sat on the pavement outside Mehbooba's Fairview residence on Gupkar road on Friday, the officials said.

The MLA had on Friday warned the government against "bulldozing rights of people of state".

