Mizoram to ban animal import amid health issues

Mizoram has banned the import of pigs and cattle from Myanmar, Bangladesh and north-eastern Indian states amid fears of a viral disease, an official said on Friday.

"We have asked District Magistrates to take suitable steps to stop import of cattle and pigs from Myanmar, Bangladesh and adjoining north-eastern states," an Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department official said.

He said the order was issued following reports from certain parts of the state that pigs and piglets were getting infected with the dreaded Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and swine fever.

PRRS hit Mizoram in 2013, resulting in the death of over 3,000 pigs and piglets, and more than 4,000 last year.

The government has ordered a ban on sale of all domestic animals from other villages within and outside the disease-affected districts in Mizoram.

The government has also asked people not to sell or consume pork and cattle meat in disease-affected and adjoining areas.

Mizos are traditionally fond of animal meat, especially pork.

Mizoram shares an unfenced border of 404 km with Myanmar and 318 km with Bangladesh, providing smugglers an opportunity to illegally bring in animals, drugs, arms and ammunition.