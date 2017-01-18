Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress demonstrate outside RBI

Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) workers on Wednesday took out a protest rally in front of the Sub Office of the Reserved Bank of India (RBI) here as part of the country-wide protests by the Congress against the demonetisation of Rs.1000 and Rs.500 notes by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The MPYCC, in a press statement, flayed the RBI for not doing enough to mitigate the sufferings of the common people due to demonetisation and also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform the nation about the amount of 'black money' recovered after demonetisation.

"Modi should inform the people about the number of deaths caused due to demonetisation and proposal for giving ex-gratia to the kin of those who died," the statement demanded.

The Congress youth workers also demanded lifting of withdrawal limits from the bank accounts by the RBI and that the banks should not take commission from digital transactions.