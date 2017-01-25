Mizoram has 10 lakh people, 7 lakh voters

With over seven lakh voters in a state of around 10 lakh population, Mizoram has one of the highest number of voters compared to its population, state Governor Lt Gen (retd) Nirbhay Sharma said on Wednesday.

Addressing a function on National Voters' Day, he said Mizoram has a population of around 10 lakh and 7,39,976 voters, according to the electoral roll published on January 5.

The National Voters' Day was celebrated across the state in all headquarters of the eight districts and big towns, an official statement said.