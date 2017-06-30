Mizoram body demands dismissal of a minister

The Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of NGOs and student associations, has demanded dismissal of the Minister of State for Fisheries Dr Buddha Dhan Chakma for alleged anti-government activities.

It placed its demand in a memorandum to the state Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla yesterday, leaders of the Central Committee of the Young Mizo Association (CYMA) said.

The Committee alleged that Chakma had been indulging in a number of anti-government and anti-Mizo activities while being a minister.