Minimum temperatures drop in Punjab, Haryana

In a respite from cold wave conditions, the minimum temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana dropped on Wednesday.



Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded the identical minimum temperatures at 8 degrees Celsius, while Patiala recorded a low of 9.6 degrees, a MeT Department official said here.



Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab, registering a low of 6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits, he said.



Pathankot (9.1 degrees), Halwara (9 degrees), Bathinda (7.5 degrees) and Halwara (9 degrees) also recorded a slight drop in the minimum temperature.



Union Territory Chandigarh's low settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT said.



In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest place at 7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits.



Hisar in the state recorded a low of 8.7 degrees, while Ambala's minimum settled at 11.7 degrees Celsius, the official added.