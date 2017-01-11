  1. Home
Minimum temperatures drop in Punjab, Haryana

    PTI | Chandigarh

    February 22, 2017 | 03:20 PM

In a respite from cold wave conditions, the minimum temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana dropped on Wednesday.

Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded the identical minimum temperatures at 8 degrees Celsius, while Patiala recorded a low of 9.6 degrees, a MeT Department official said here.

Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab, registering a low of 6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits, he said.

Pathankot (9.1 degrees), Halwara (9 degrees), Bathinda (7.5 degrees) and Halwara (9 degrees) also recorded a slight drop in the minimum temperature.

Union Territory Chandigarh's low settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT said.

In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest place at 7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits.

Hisar in the state recorded a low of 8.7 degrees, while Ambala's minimum settled at 11.7 degrees Celsius, the official added.

