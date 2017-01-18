Minimum temperature dips in Delhi, 35 trains delayed

Delhiites on Wednesday woke up to a cold morning as the minimum temperature plunged to settle at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Morning fog disrupted rail services with 35 trains running late while eight were rescheduled, according to a senior Railway official.

The visibility was recorded at 1200 meters at 5.30 AM at Safdarjung which dropped to 600 meters at 8.30 AM.



At Palam, the visibility was 600 meters at 5.30 AM, which after three hours dropped to 100 meters, said a Met department official.



The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 18 degrees.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 15.7 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius.