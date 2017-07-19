Describing senior citizens as the valuable assets of the society, Punjab Minister of State (Independent Charge), Razia Sultana on Wednesday the state government has increased the old age pension to Rs 750 per month. Minister disclosed this fact while talking to the delegation of the Federation of Senior Citizens’ Association Punjab.

The minister said that instructions to the district authorities have already been issued whereby they have been asked to ensure the proper implementation of the all the Acts passed and other notification issued by the Punjab government concerning senior citizens.

She said that the government is duty bound to fulfill all the promises made to the public. She said that in its maiden budget the Congress government has made an outlay of Rs 3,604.65 Crore for the social security sector which is 9.50 per cent higher than 2016. The old age pension was increased from Rs 500 to Rs 750.

She said that despite being taken this welcome step, the Punjab government is fully aware that due to the age factor, health problems and physical insecurity, old age persons are the most vulnerable section of the society. She said that the social security department would ensure that all the Acts passed and other notification issued by the Punjab government concerning senior citizens and old age persons are implemented in its true sense.