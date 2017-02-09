Milk prices in Kerala to go up by Rs.4 a litre

After a gap of two and a half years, milk prices in Kerala will go up by Rs.4 a litre, state owned Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation's (Milma) Chairman said.



The prices will become effective from Saturday when a litre of milk will cost Rs.39.



Addressing reporters here on Thursday, Milma Chairman P.T. Gopala Kurup said that of the Rs.4, the dairy farmers will get Rs.3.35, while the balance will go to the societies and agency commissions.



"The last time the price of milk was raised was in July 2014 and after that, there has been an allround cost escalation on all fronts and hence there is no other way than to increase the price," said Kurup.



The daily procurement of milk by Milma in the state through its 2,859 societies in the last fiscal touched 10.77 lakh litres a day, while the sales crossed 12.66 lakh litres. Milma procures the difference from neighbouring states.