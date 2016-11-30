Militants attack residence of NC leader in Kashmir

Militants opened fire at the residence of an opposition National Conference lawmaker in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Friday, police said.



The house of MLC Showkat Ahmad Ganai at Chitrigam in Zainapora area of Shopian was attacked at 5:30 am, a police official said.



"Ahmad is in Jammu for the ongoing Budget session of the State Legislature. No one has been hurt in the incident," the official said.



He said the ultras fled from the spot after the security personnel deployed at the residence of the MLC returned fire.