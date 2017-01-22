2 killed, 5 injured in militant ambush in Assam's Tinsukia

Two jawans were martyred and five injured in an encounter on Sunday in Assam’s Tinsukia district, sources said.

Militants ambushed an Assam Rifles vehicle escorting tourists, triggering an encounter along the Assam-Arunchal Pradesh border on Sunday morning.

"Several grenades were lobbed targeting the vehicle at Jagun 12th Mile Barabasti on NH-53 bordering Assam's Tinsukia district in the run up to Republic Day," a defence spokesman said.

"The Assam Rifles vehicle and three vehicles of tourists returning from the Pangsau festival have been damaged in grenade explosions," the spokesman added.

The security personnel retaliated and an encounter followed with sporadic firing still continuing.

The entire area has been cordoned off with combing operations stepped up.

Tourists are stranded along the highway.

The Pangsau Festival is held along the Indo-Myanmar border in the area.

(With inputs from agencies)