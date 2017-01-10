Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir

A militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir's north Bandipora district, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of the militant in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area, security forces launched a search operation in the village, they said.

As the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militant opened fire on them. In the ensuing encounter, the militant was killed, a police official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the militant was not immediately known.