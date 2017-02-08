  1. Home
  2. Cities

Militant, civilian killed in Manipur encounter

  • PTI

    PTI | Imphal

    February 23, 2017 | 01:11 PM
Police

(PHOTO: Getty Images)

A militant and a civilian were killed during an encounter between suspected ultras and the army in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Thursday, police said.

The army was conducting a search operation at Khouphum Chingthak area in Tamenglong district when the suspected militants fired at them at around 3.30 am.

The army returned fire and in the ensuing encounter, a militant and a civilian were killed, a police officer said.

The civilian, identified as 50-year-old A Rongmei, was killed in the crossfire, the officer said.

Two days back, a security personnel was injured when suspected militants fired at a police party deployed for the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam in Tamenglong district.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you support the govt's decision to not issue new Rs.1,000 notes?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.