Mercury dips to 3.4 in Delhi

It was a foggy Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

"It will be a partly cloudy day with light fog through out," said an official from the India Meteorological Department(IMD).

The maximum temperature of the day was likely to hover around 17 degrees celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent with the visibility recorded upto 800 metres.

Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded 17.2 while the minimum temperature settled at 4 degrees Celsius, both three notches below the season's average.

A total of 26 trains were running late due to the dense fog in adjoining areas of Delhi and other parts of Northern India.

"Eight trains had to be rescheduled while seven trains have been cancelled due to the fog," said an official statement.