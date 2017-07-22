Mehbooba Mufti rejects third party mediation in Kashmir issue

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday outrightly rejected the suggestion of Farooq Abdullah, National conference MP, of third party mediation to solve the Kashmir issue.

Talking to media persons at Anantnag on the sidelines of inspecting various development works, Mehbooba said let the US and China “mind their own business”. They should not interfere in Kashmir.

She was reacting to Abdullah’s Friday’s statement that India should seek help of friendly countries to defuse tension with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. He said that the US President Donald Trump and also China had offered to intervene to settle the Kashmir problem.

"What is the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq today where the third party intervention led to massive destruction? Does Farooq sahib want same thing to happen to us?," she asked.

Mehbooba stressed that India and Pakistan should talk to resolve our matters in the spirit of the Lahore Declaration.

Farooq Abdullah had on Friday triggered a controversy when he reportedly said that India should approach other countries including US and China to mediate in the Kashmir issue.

His remarks generated criticism by the Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh who accused Farooq Abdullah of “double faced approach”. When he (Farooq) was chief minister then he talked of attacking Pakistan.

The Congress that is an ally of the National Conference also did not support Farooq’s statement when the party vice-president Rahul Gandhi refuted the assertion on third party intervention.

Coming in support of his father Farooq Abdullah, Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted “my father isn't a Congress party member & doesn't need it's permission or approval before he voices his opinion. It's called free speech”.

Omar tried to set the record straight by pointing out “Dr Abdullah didn't call for mediation he said "Trump offered to help & China offered to mediate". How is that the same as him asking for it?”

A senior functionary of ruling PDP, Sartaj Madni, who is closely related to Mehbooba Mufti, had on Friday said he was happy if Farooq Abdullah is asking for talks with Pakistan. If you want to resolve Kashmir issue there is no other way.